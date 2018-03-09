Aanchal Khurana to play Shaurya’s sister in Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek

Mumbai: After a long gap, Roadies season 8 winner Aanchal Khurana is returning to television.

Aanchal rose to fame with Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and was last seen in Santoshi Maa. She has now signed Zee TV’s popular drama Zindagi Ki Mehek, which is produced by Parin Multimedia.

According to our sources, Aanchal will depict the role of Anjali. She will be Karuna’s daughter. Yes, in a shocking development, viewers will learn about Karuna’s love affair before her wedding. As we all know Shaurya (Karan Vohra) is not her child; Anjali will be her actual daughter.

Anjali under some circumstances will be living in an NGO. When she will happen to see Karuna on TV she will land up in the Khanna mansion.

Shaurya will be left shocked with this latest revelation. He will feel bad that his sister had to go through so much in life.

On joining the team of Zindagi Ki Mehek, Aanchal shared, “Initially, when I wanted to work in Delhi I used to not get work over there. Eventually, I started liking living in Mumbai. Even my mom has shifted here to stay with me. And now I will have to settle down in Delhi for this show for few months. I am feeling really bad to leave the place and my mom.”

All the best, Aanchal!