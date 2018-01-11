Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Aanchal to turn NEGATIVE in Haasil

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2018 06:01 PM
Sony Entertainment Television’s Haasil (Alchemy Productions) is proving that it is not one of those clichéd love stories, which is all about obsession, sacrifice and forgiveness. The story is becoming more interesting and mystifying as the dynamics between Kabir (Vatsal Seth), Aanchal (Nikita Dutta) and Ranvir (Zayed Khan) change.
 
So far, we saw how Ranvir, who is willing to win over Aanchal at any cost, plot a scenario of being ill where she would have to marry him despite being in love with his brother, Kabir. Now that Ranvir has enacted to recover, an innocent Kabir requested his brother to split with Aanchal so that they could get married.
 
Though Ranvir agreed, he very smartly conveyed his feelings for Aanchal to Kabir and also that he is leaving the country, thereby, signifying that he has made a helluva sacrifice for Kabir. To cut the long story short, Kabir knows that Ranvir loves Aanchal too.
 
While the audience assumes that Haasil has hit a standpoint, the creatives plan to churn out a twist which will stun one and all.
 
Aanchal, who is seen as the sweet and simple girl, will now reveal her true colours. It will be known to the viewers that Aanchal was aware of Ranvir’s shenanigans throughout. The episodes ahead will turn towards Aanchal choosing Ranvir over Kabir and that too with a vicious motive.
 
Yes!
Aanchal will want to snatch Ranvir’s property and wealth.
 
Are you excited to how Aanchal plays for keeps? Hit the comment section below!
Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Haasil, Alchemy Productions, Vatsal Seth, Nikita Dutta, Zayed Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here

past seven days

Go Top