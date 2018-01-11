Aanchal to turn NEGATIVE in Haasil

Sony Entertainment Television’s Haasil (Alchemy Productions) is proving that it is not one of those clichéd love stories, which is all about obsession, sacrifice and forgiveness. The story is becoming more interesting and mystifying as the dynamics between Kabir (Vatsal Seth), Aanchal (Nikita Dutta) and Ranvir (Zayed Khan) change.

So far, we saw how Ranvir, who is willing to win over Aanchal at any cost, plot a scenario of being ill where she would have to marry him despite being in love with his brother, Kabir. Now that Ranvir has enacted to recover, an innocent Kabir requested his brother to split with Aanchal so that they could get married.

Though Ranvir agreed, he very smartly conveyed his feelings for Aanchal to Kabir and also that he is leaving the country, thereby, signifying that he has made a helluva sacrifice for Kabir. To cut the long story short, Kabir knows that Ranvir loves Aanchal too.

While the audience assumes that Haasil has hit a standpoint, the creatives plan to churn out a twist which will stun one and all.

Aanchal, who is seen as the sweet and simple girl, will now reveal her true colours. It will be known to the viewers that Aanchal was aware of Ranvir’s shenanigans throughout. The episodes ahead will turn towards Aanchal choosing Ranvir over Kabir and that too with a vicious motive.

Yes!

Aanchal will want to snatch Ranvir’s property and wealth.