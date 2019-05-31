Aap Ke Aa Jane Se goes off air with lovely union, Veer's mom Sunaina is the real mastermind in Krishna Chali London, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Harman and Soumya reunite

In the upcoming episode, Harman dreams of meeting Soumya where Soumya finally forgives him and hugs him passionately. The couple unites. Meanwhile, Harman realizes it to be his dream only.

Soon, Harman comes to meet Soumya for Soham. Harman is really upset without Soumya and Soham and requests Soumya to let him meet his son.

Soham becomes the connecting link between them when Soumya realizes Harman’s fatherly pain and how only Harman can be a good father to Soham.

Harman and Soumya soon overcome their issues and decide to come together, but this time, the kinnars will not Soumya live with Harman.

Aap Ke Aa Jane Se: Show goes off air with lovely union

In the upcoming episode, Tanuj goes ahead to bury Vedika (Suhasi Dhami) alive in graveyard.

But Vedika gathers strength, gets the kerosene, and burns Tanuj alive.

Vedika saves herself and exposes Avantika too before Sahil. Finally, after many difficulties, Sahil and Vedhika are united. With this, the show comes to an end.

Krishna Chali London: Veer's mom Sunaina is the real mastermind

In the upcoming episode, Radhey aka Mohan is secretly working for someone. He is trapping Krishna by claiming to be Radhey. The Shukla Family has now announced Radhey and Krishna's marriage. Secretly, Veer and Krishna are still together and are hunting for the truth behind Radhey's real identity and his real motives.

Shockingly, the person who has plotted Mohan as Radhey is none other than Sunaina. Veer's mom is the real mastermind behind this.

Veer and Krishna follow Radhey aka Mohan to the secret place.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Melodrama in Sameer and Naina's life

In the upcoming episode, the director dislikes Sameer’s performance. Sameer does not fare well at any place and returns home disheartened.

Sameer was in high spirits when he stepped out of the house but is completely broken on his return. Naina hugs Sameer and consoles him. She tells him to not lose hope and builds courage in him.