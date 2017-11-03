Jiji Maa has just started a few weeks ago and the series is already seeing new entries. The daily already stars names like Tanvi Dogra, Dishank Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Pallavi Pradhan.

TV actress Aaradhna Uppal who has been part of films like Airlift, Udta Punjab and such will be doing a prominent cameo. The saas bahu daily is all set to witness a major drama in the coming episodes. According to a close source, Aaradhna Uppal will be entering the show as a cop. She has already shot for her role. Her character will be in a complete different get up with a dialect and will be a short cameo for few episodes.

We buzzed the talented actor to know more about her character. An elated Uppal shared, “yes I’m doing a cameo. It is an interesting character which I haven’t tried before. I really don’t want to divulge any more information about the character.” We also heard that if the makers like her character and that there is a probability that she might continue as a regular cast member. Aaradhna was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke.

Along with Aaradhna, Aparna Ghoshal will also enter the daily. Ghoshal is best known for being part of shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26. We couldn’t connect to Ghoshal for a confirmation. If sources are to be believed Aparna will be playing Kamini, a bold business woman who will also happen to be Uttara Devi (Pallavi Pradhan)’s rival.

Also, Child artist Simran Bhudhurav will be playing Kinnari in the above drama.

The Jay Mehta Production's Jiji Maa airs on Star Bharat. Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates.