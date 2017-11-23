Aarambh actors not been paid their dues yet!

Star Plus’ epic saga Aarambh grabbed eyeballs with its grand launch!!!

A big star cast and lavish set of the series really proved to be a game changer for the Indian television.

Though the show became the talk of the town during its launch, it didn’t manage to fetch numbers which is quite important for a show to survive.

Aarambh had to bear the axe much before the time it was scheduled to be pulled off air.

It has been months, that the show is off air now and we at TellyChakkar, have learned that the actors from the show have not yet been paid.

Earlier, the non-payment issue was faced by the actors of Jamai Raja, Doli Armaanon Ki and many more and now Aarambh has joined the bandwagon.

Our credible source informed us that, the payment of the actors from the show have been kept pending since the month of July.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actors to get a confirmation on the buzz, the male protagonist Rajneish Duggal denied the buzz, and said, “I don’t have any such issue.”

Actress Hansaa Singh, who essayed the role of Dayalini, told us, “I know its delayed and I have been waiting. I believe they must be having some genuine issues. They have said that they will pay so I trust on their words and waiting.”

An actor on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the news with us and said "Yes, our payments have been delayed for last few months."

When we contacted Ashiesh Roy, he said, “My Mom has been in the hospital and they still haven’t paid me on time. They are not picking up our calls. I am visiting their office every second day and waiting there for hours but nobody is meeting me and no one answers. What can we do? Are they forcing me to go to the CINTAA? When I need the money today, they can’t give me after six months. If a production house is in profit then do they share with us? No! Then why should we adjust when they are in loss! Our producer is not accessible to us for any comments. We have worked under difficult circumstances when it was raining heavily in Mumbai and no one was coming out of their house. We were shooting in such conditions.”

“It has been five months now we have supported them till now. I have explained them very well about the condition of my Mom but still nothing has been done yet. If they are facing any issue, they can share it with us else how would we know,” added Ashiesh.

When TellyChakkar spoke to producer Goldie Behl, he said, “I am very much in touch with everyone through messages, emails and phone calls. The problem is that we have put in a lot of hard work but unfortunately the show didn’t work and pulled off air. We were in loss. The time has been a little difficult for us but we are trying our best to sort out things. The delay has happened but everyone is paid 75-90 days after the telecast and our show just ended in September. So, it’s not a big delay. We have already paid a lot of actors and being regular producers, we will fulfill all the outstanding. If an actor starts shooting in July and the telecast has happened in August then his/her payment gets ready by the month of September/October. We are in November.”

He further continued, “People are co-operating. It’s a business and unfortunately such things have happened but we are trying to resolve everything out.”

Well, we hope that things get sorted out soon!!!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.