Aarohi and Deep to be trapped in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kabir’s new plan in Ishq Subhan Allah, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoilers from your favourite television shows.

Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi and Deep to be trapped

Aarohi and Deep are celebrating Lohri. During the celebration, a major blast occurs. Deep and Aarohi are separated. They both try to find each other in the chaos.

Internet Wala Love: Jai’s misunderstanding

All is well between Jai and Aadhya until Diya dresses up as Aadhya and meets PK. Jai misunderstands Diya to be Aadhya and is left heartbroken and shattered.

Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir’s new plan

Kabir visits Qazi’s house. He makes a plan with Qazi and Salma to resolve all the problems in his life.

Aap Ke Aa Jane Se: Pankti and Sahil’s lives disrupted

Sahil brings Pankti at his place, and the duo develops a friendly bond. Soon, Pankti’s father sends goons to Sahil’s place, as he is not happy about his daughter going against him.

Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha: Rani Padmini’s major fight

Rani Padmini is seen fighting with the sainiks of Bharmal, as they have stolen her mangalsutra. Vikram and Bharmal get into a fight.

Meri Hanikarak Biwi: Akhilesh and Kunika's engagement called off

Akhilesh and Kunika's engagement is called off because of Mishri’s plan.

The next morning, when Akhilesh wakes up, he doesn't find Mishri around. He panics and thinks that even she has been kidnapped. Just then, Mishri enters, bringing flowers for the puja.