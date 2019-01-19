News

Aarohi’s NEW mission in Ishq Mein Marjawan


By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jan 2019 10:02 AM
MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) is gaining a lot of popularity among the audiences for its suspense and thrill factor.

Currently, Aarohi (Nia Sharma) is in Goa to find out the details about Mr. X.

In the upcoming episodes, Aarohi and everybody learns about Abhimanyu’s (Shoaib Ibrahim) death. It is revealed that he has been murdered by Mr. X.

In order to know more about Mr. X and his motives, Aarohi plans to meet an astrologer.

Aarohi then ends up in a bar in Goa where she meets Mr. X, who is Deep’s look-alike.

It seems like a lot of intriguing tracks are coming up to keep the entertainment quotient high for viewers.

Are you curious about the upcoming tracks? Hit the comments section below.
