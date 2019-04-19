Aarya Dharamchand Kumar and Poonam Mathur roped in for ZEE5’s next

MUMBAI: ZEE5’s on a roll!



After providing many popular and varied contents to the viewers, ZEE5 has geared up for its next with a stellar cast.



As per reports, Divyendu Sharma, Patralekha, Dolly Alhuwalia and Paritosh Sand will be a part of the project. The web-series will be produced by Fincca Films.



Now, TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that Aarya Dharamchand Kumar and Poonam Mathur will also be been in the web-series with pivot roles.



The project will be shot by ace cinematographer Ravi Walia is known for movies like Dil Toh Bachha Hai Ji, Murder 2 and Table no.21



Aarya is a well-known Television actor and has been a part of shows like Djaram-Veer and Tere Sheher Mein whereas Poonam is known for her performances in Queen and Bhoomi.



We couldn’t reach out to Aarya and Poonam.



This web-series will premier on ZEE5 on 10th May



