Aashay and Swarda of Pyaar Ke Papad are badminton buddies

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular show Pyaar Ke Papad’s lead actor Aashay Mishra and Swardha Thigale are currently working on an important track of the show. The actors share a good bond on the sets. And often are seen taking acting tips from each other. The talented actors share their free time on the sets by playing badminton.



The actors are known for their outstanding chemistry on the show. But very few know that when it comes to badminton ,they are competitors. Aashay and Swarda both are on head to head when it’s coming to winning the game.



When spoken to the talented actor Aashay Mishra he said ,“I like badminton from my childhood and I got Swarda in the set who also likes playing badminton. We both indulge in playing the game when we have free time on the sets, which also acts as a stress buster for us.”



Swarda adds “Since Monsoon has started we wait for the rains to stop when we have free time so we can play some time. Everyone from the crew watches us playing where they reminisce their childhood.



Well now you can see how this chemistry works really well on the screen.