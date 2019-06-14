Aashay Mishra’s 'sweet surprise' for the Pyaar Ke Papad team

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's popular show Pyaar ka Papad recently telecast a high-drama episode where Shivika successfully manages to cook all the food for her rasoi rasam within the limited time provided. But Jaya gets jealous and ruins the food by adding chilies to it.



Although things are pretty serious on-screen, they are equally sweet off-screen. Recently, Aashay Mishra aka Omkar Gupta from Pyaar ke Papad gave his fellow actors and the entire crew a pleasant and delicious surprise. As summers are incomplete without succulent mangoes, the actor decided to treat the entire team to some delicious mangoes.



Aashay and Swarda (Shivika) decided to participate in a mango-eating challenge, where Aashay savored 10 to 12 mangoes. On being asked about his liking for the king of fruits, Aashay said, 'I was always fascinated by mangoes. Ever since I was a child, I love eating mangoes and wait eagerly for the season to arrive!'



