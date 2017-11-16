Actress, Aashka Goradia and her to-be-hubby Brent Goble's marriage has been one of the most talked about due to their exceptional love story!

And the wedding will surely be a unique one as the couple will get married not once but twice! Yes, Aashka and Brent will have a white wedding and a traditional Hindu wedding, both.

And we can expect nothing less than unconventional as the couple has now forgone the traditional honeymoon and is instead is planning a familymoon!

Our source close to the couple informs us, "Brent's family will be flying down from the US and it’s their first trip to India. Hence right after the wedding, Brent and Aashka have planned to take them on a tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan than going on a private honeymoon with the family discovering the rich culture in various parts of India!"

We wish both of them lots of happiness!



