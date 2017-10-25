Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are all set to get married in December, and their beautiful wedding card is finally here!

The couple's wedding will take place on December 3, but it's not going to be like just any wedding. Brent and Aashka will not only have a traditional Indian wedding, but also a white wedding. The ceremonies will begin with the white wedding on December 1, followed by a traditional mehendi and sangeet ceremony the next day, and then their big fat Indian wedding on 3rd dec.

The reason to mention Satyam Shivam Sundaram in the wedding card is Aashka has a tattoo of these words, which is why they are of great significance to her and made it to the wedding card too.