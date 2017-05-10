Aashka-Brent OUT of Nach Baliye 8

Another wicket down!

No, we are not talking about the ongoing IPL matches but Nach Baliye 8 (BBC).

The celeb dance reality show on Star Plus saw another contestant moving out of the show.

The sexy actress Aashka Goradia, and her firang boyfriend Brent Goble, bid adieu to the Nach Baliye stage last night.

Aashka and Brent received love and appreciation of judges with their mind blowing performances, while audience enjoyed watching their chemistry.

Sadly, with competition heating up, the couple was evicted from Nach Baliye.

Aashka, a renowned actress has always been appreciated for her dancing skills while it came as a surprise to all to see Brent dancing like a true Bollywood lover in all his acts. The judges were also delighted to see Brent effortlessly lip syncing to all Hindi songs like a pro.

Sad with Aashka-Brent’s elimination? Hit the comment box below to share your thoughts!