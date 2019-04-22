Aashka Goradia slams trollers who troll her for her comments on Pubg ban

MUMBAI: Aashka Goradia, who is known for shows like Kkusum, Baal Veer and Naagin, gave a befitting reply to those who trolled her for her comment on Pubg ban.

Recently, a ban was imposed on TikTok, which is an app for creating and sharing short videos.

In an interview with a leading publication, Aashka shared her statement on the ban, “I agree there is some confusing content on the app but people use the app mainly to be entertained. If there are social concerns related to the app, the developers will have to look into it. Other than Tik Tok, I would like Pubg to be banned anyway or at least, be rated adult as it is worse than Tik Tok.”

Pubg is another multi-player mobile interactive game. It became quite popular among the youngsters. Reportedly, the game psychologically affected the gamers who spent hours a day on this mobile game.

Aashka’s comment on Pubg was not liked by some users and they trolled her, and one even abused her by calling her a b***h and asking her to learn acting.

The actress gave a befitting reply, “I can only imagine how free you are in life... aimless & goalless that not only you play the game but have time to defend and proving a point on how the game has affected your mind. Grow up. I said ban the game or rate it adult... now you know why... cause you might have not hit puberty but sure wanna call another lady a b&*^h cause she gave her opinion.”

On the professional front, Aashka is currently seen in Daayan.