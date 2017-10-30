Are you happy with Maya's end in Beyhadh?
Which TV actor looks 'cool' in turban?
Actress, Aashka Goradia is all set to tie the knot in December after an extensive three-day wedding in her hometown, Ahmedabad.
The festivities will begin with a renewal of vows where the couple will get married twice – a white wedding followed by a traditional wedding the next day. The Indian wedding will incorporate Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies followed by pheras and a reception.
Of what we hear, the actress will be wearing her mother-in-law’s wedding gown.
Aashka says, "My mother-in-law is stunning and her taste is exquisite. I fell in love with her wedding gown when she showed it to me on my recent trip to the US. I couldn't stop myself from asking her permission to wear her gown on my wedding day. Infact, I want to try and replicate the look she had on her wedding day, which I know is going to be quite challenging as she was by far one of the most beautiful brides I have seen. The dress fit me perfectly when I tried it on... as if there was a belonging already!"
We wish Aashka and Brent lots of happiness!
Add new comment