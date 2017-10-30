Actress, Aashka Goradia is all set to tie the knot in December after an extensive three-day wedding in her hometown, Ahmedabad.

The festivities will begin with a renewal of vows where the couple will get married twice – a white wedding followed by a traditional wedding the next day. The Indian wedding will incorporate Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies followed by pheras and a reception.

Of what we hear, the actress will be wearing her mother-in-law’s wedding gown.

Aashka says, "My mother-in-law is stunning and her taste is exquisite. I fell in love with her wedding gown when she showed it to me on my recent trip to the US. I couldn't stop myself from asking her permission to wear her gown on my wedding day. Infact, I want to try and replicate the look she had on her wedding day, which I know is going to be quite challenging as she was by far one of the most beautiful brides I have seen. The dress fit me perfectly when I tried it on... as if there was a belonging already!"

We wish Aashka and Brent lots of happiness!