Aasif Sheikh duped of 2 lakh rupees

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Jul 2019 03:35 PM

MUMBAI TellyChakkar.com brings to you a shocking update from the television industry.

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who plays the character of Vibhuti in &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, has been duped by a fraudster. An amount of around 2 lakh rupees has been deducted from the actor’s bank account. The fraudster is supposedly from around Bihar.

The actor has apparently filed a complaint regarding the same.

We couldn’t connect with Aasif for a comment.

We promise to keep our readers updated about the same.

Stay tuned to this space.

