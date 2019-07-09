Aasif Sheikh duped of 2 lakh rupees

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com brings to you a shocking update from the television industry.
Actor Aasif Sheikh, who plays the character of Vibhuti in &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, has been duped by a fraudster. An amount of around 2 lakh rupees has been deducted from the actor’s bank account. The fraudster is supposedly from around Bihar.
The actor has apparently filed a complaint regarding the same.
We couldn’t connect with Aasif for a comment.
We promise to keep our readers updated about the same.
Stay tuned to this space.
Who is more stylish according to you?
Do you like the new look of Sanjivani?
Add new comment