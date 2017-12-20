Aasif Sheikh turns sperm donor in Bhabhiji

Actor Aasif Sheikh will next be seen turning into a sperm donor in popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Vibhuti (Aasif) will be seen helping out Anita Bhabhi (Saumya Tandon) financially for her grooming class.

"When I heard the story track, I immediately recollected Ayushmann Khurrana's role from the movie ‘Vicky Donor'. As an actor I am not at all embarrassed to play a character like this. It's a funny sequence and we enjoyed shooting it. I hope audiences will enjoy it too," Aasif said in a statement.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai also stars Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre.



