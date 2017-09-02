Actress Aasiya Kazi was supposed to play the lead role in Yaariyan on Life OK but, due to a revamp, the show got scrapped. She is now looking forward to playing performance-oriented roles.

"Although the life of an actor looks rosy, the fact is that we face several ups and downs. We all know how unpredictable life can be, especially if you are working in the entertainment industry," Aasiya said in a statement.

The actress, who has previously seen in shows like Bandini, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Balika Vadhu, says she felt upset when she came to know her show got scrapped.

"I believe every cloud has a silver lining and I know God has something better planned for me," she added.

Commenting on the type of roles she is looking forward to play now, Aasiya said: "I am open to do any kind of role, unless and until its performance oriented. I am bit greedy when it comes to acting, I would love to explore new genres and play variety of roles."