Aastha Abhay to REPLACE Priyal Mahajan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

MUMBAI: Yet again the character of Tapur Basu will get replaced in Star Plus’ popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Earlier, the role of Tapur Basu, sister of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee) and daughter of Mohini and Moloy, was played by actress Upasana Salunke. She was later replaced by Priyal Mahajan.



Now, we have learnt that model and actress Aastha Abhay, who is Miss Earth India 2016 Finalist, has apparently replaced Priyal Mahajan.



Yes, in most probability, Aashta will now depict the character of Tapur Basu.



We could not get through Aashta for a comment.



