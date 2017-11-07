The man with a vision JD Majethia and ace writer Aatish Kapadia have changed the face of television with their outstanding shows namely Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Khichdi and many others.

After Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2, the talented duo is bringing back another cult show from their stable. Yes, the series we are talking about is Khichdi on Star Plus.

The new series will feature the same talented cast Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta and JD Majethia himself.

So who will reprise the role of Chakki and Jackky which was earlier played by Richa Bhadra and Yash Mittal respectively?

Well, according to our sources, this time as well the makers are planning to introduce young kids Jackky and Chakki. And it has been informed to us, Aatish’s son Agastya and JD’s younger daughter Mishri is making their TV debut with Khichdi to depict the above mentioned characters.

When we called Aatish for a confirmation, he shared, “Well, we are planning to bring them on board but we are yet to take permission from their school. We would love to have them in the show but at the same time their school should not be affected.”

The entire cast has began shooting and the show is expected to launch on January (2018).

Are you excited for the comeback of Khichdi on TV?