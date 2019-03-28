Aaya Na Tu 2.0 crosses 1 Million in 10 days

MUMBAI: Adhyayan Summan recently launched his second song Aaya Na Tu 2.0. Aaya Na Tu being the recreated version of Arjun Kanungo’s Aaya Na Tu.

While the audiences were pleasantly surprised with Adhyayan’s voice and the video, they ensured that love was showcased consistently over 10 days to make it reach a mark of 1 million.



"Faith can move mountains .. for me starting my own channel to create my own content was no easy feat! The journey has been tough! It will get tougher! I know one thing I ain’t taking defeat lying down! Just keep ur faith intact! Forget the noise, just keep moving forward. Aaya Na Tu 2.0 crosses 1 million ... Thank you is too small an emotion!! One step up towards my dream! Like I always said one step at a time and as they say, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step " says Adhyayan