Going by the sneak peak of Aayush's latest look we got from a Big Magic show, the young actor sure looks the part, channelling the boyish charm, strength and heroism of the young tribal prince. He is roped in to play the character of Eklavya for the Big Magic show " Chakradhari Ajay Krishna " His will be one of the prominent characters now to take the story ahead.

Aayush shah is pretty pepped to portray the character, he told TellyChakkar, " Though I have done mythological shows before this character is very different. Eklavya was an iconic character who displays a range of emotions and shades through the epic. The character is very strong for which I went through reading books to grasp the emotion and power to play the legend. I am very excited to play an experimental character and will try my best to do justice to the role.

"This is definitely special to me because I started my career as an actor with the Filmfarm production in Uttaran where I played the character of paras and now I will be seen as the tribal prince as EKLAVYA".

The actor was last seen in Surya Putra Karna playing the Lord Krishna's son as "SAMBH" and "Ashwathama" in Mahabharat.