Abeer and Kunal shame Meenakshi and favour Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019


MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Kunal comes to know that Meenakshi was aware that Ved was married as Mishti tried to revel the same.

In the upcoming episode, Kunal comes to confront Meenkashi while Abeer reveals that Meenakshi was worried about her reputation as Mishti did not have proof.

Abeer will shout at her as she was ready to stake Ketki’s prestige for Meenakshi’s so-called reputation.

Bothe Abeer and Kunal will shame Meenakshi and they will favour Mishti for her goodwill saving Ketki’s life.

It would be really interesting to see what Meenakshi will do with Mishti for taking this drastic step and making her Abeer Kunal against her.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

