Abeer and Mishti ask Kunal to choose between Kuhu and Shweta in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Kunal and Kuhuâ€™s relationship is at stake, as Meenakshiâ€™s evil plan to separate them seems to be successful. In fact, she was the one to bring Shweta back in Kunalâ€™s life in order to create problems in Kunal and Kuhuâ€™s relationship.



In the upcoming episode, Kunal and Kuhuâ€™s pre-marriage rituals begin. Shweta learns about Kunalâ€™s wedding and comes to meet him. She apologizes for the bitter past and confesses her love for Kunal. Shweta loses control and starts hugging and kissing Kunal. Meanwhile, someone clicks their pictures.



These pictures go viral during Kunal and Kuhuâ€™s engagement, which shocks Kuhu and the entire family.



Kunal doesn't love Shweta, but her actions make Kuhu believe that he is guilty.



Mishti is also angry with Kunal for cheating on Kuhu, who loves him unconditionally. Â



Mishit asks him to choose between Shweta and Kuhu but warns him to not ruin Kuhuâ€™s life.



Abeer also supports Mishti and they give Kunal a deadline to clarify to Shweta that he is now in a relationship with Kuhu.



It will be interesting to see what Kunal does next.