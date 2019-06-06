Abeer and Mishti begins journey of love in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Abber will be soon telling his feelings to Mishti and on the other hand Mishti will be confused with her feelings and Meenakshi is trying her best to break the relationship of Mishti and Kunal.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Abeer has taken a stand for Mishti and how she returns to her work at Abeer’s NGO.

Mishti will be upset with Abeer for what all he did on behalf of his brother and didn’t think of her feelings and which is equal to cheating.

Abeer knows that he has done wrong and he doesn’t want to lose Mishti so he decides that he will do anything to make Mishti forgive him, and he decides to express his love for her.

In the upcoming episode, Abeer and Mishti will have to go out for some work regarding the NGO and will have to travel together but during this journey, they won’ t talk to each other.

Abeer knows that Mishti is upset with him and he wants her to tell him that, so he does fights and irritates her with one or the other thing.

Abeer and Mishti will be having a lot of fights and clashes and thus, from here will begin their love story.

It will be interesting to see if Mishti will forgive Abeer or no.