Abeer and Mishti to confess their love during a dance-off in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti will soon confess their love for one another. Meanwhile, Meenakshi, Kunal, and Kuhu are trying their best to create misunderstandings between them.



The current track showcases how Meenakshi wants to separate Abeer and Mishti.



In the upcoming episode, the Maheshwari and Rajvansh dispute comes to an end and all the confusion between them is resolved.



Both the families have a small celebration, and viewers will get to see Abeer and Mishti's romantic dance during the ceremony.



The two couples (Abeer and Mishti; Kunal and Kuhu) have a dance-off on Salaam-E-Ishq. During the dance, Abeer and Mishti confess their feelings for each other.



Even Kunal and Kuhu spend romantic moments with each other.



It will be interesting to see if Meenakshi accepts their love.