Abeer and Mishti to enjoy paragliding in Yeh Risthey Hai Pyaar Ke!

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Risthey Hai Pyaar Ke has winning hearts and charts from the time of its launch.

The makers at Director's Kut Productions have been keeping viewers hooked with its interesting plot and generating a lot of curiosity among the audience.

Now in the upcoming episodes, Abeer (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) will be seen enjoying paragliding.

Through this sequence, Shaheer and Rhea have had a chance to show their adventurous side.

Are Abeer and Mishti already falling in love

