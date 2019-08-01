Abeer and Mishti take a stand for their love to oppose Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Abeer and Mishti’s love story has begun and Meenakshi is super irked with this, and she is planning to do anything to separate them.

In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi is not ready to accept Mishti for his family. Abeer will get angry on Meenakshi’s words and will take a stand for his love Mishti.

Abeer will declare his love for Mishti in front of everyone and the special relationship that he shares with Mishti.

Abeer being the son of Meenakshi doesn’t give the right to her, on the other hand, furious Meenakshi accepts Abeer and Mishti’s relation and breaks Kunal and Kuhu’s relation.

It will be interesting to see what will Abeer and Mishti do as Vishamber too gets critical due to stress.