Abeer and Mishti's midnight romance at Maheshwari house in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Kunal comes to know that Meenakshi was aware that Ved was married, as Mishti had tried to reveal the same to her.



In the upcoming episode, Abeer is shocked to learn how Ved was trying to ruin his sister Ketki’s life.



Finally, Abeer realizes that it was Mishti who saved his family and sister Ketki from the fraud. He wants to thank her personally.



He goes to meet her at the Maheshwari house. He climbs the balcony and calls out to Mishti.



Abeer thanks Mishti for doing such a big favor on them by saving his Ketki. The two share some special moments of romance.



Amidst all this, Abeer learns that Meenakshi was aware of Ved being wrong but didn't stop the marriage alliance. Instead, she locked Mishti and Kuhu in the room.



It will be interesting to see how their romance starts and how Meenakshi reacts to this new development.