Abeer on knees to propose his love to Mishti with Red Rose in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Abeer is soon going to confess his feelings for Mishti and on the other hand Meenakshi is trying her best to break Mishti’s and Kunal’s relationship.

In the upcoming episode Abeer and Mishti will head for a business trip, the duo will spend time together and suddenly they lose track of each other.

Abeer and Mishti gets restless to not find each other where the duo gets happy then to find each other after a long time.

Abeer thus does not want to waste any more time and takes a final call on his relation with Mishti.

Abeer goes down on his knees, get a red rose and proposes his love for Mishti.

It will be interesting to see if Mishti will accept his proposal or no.