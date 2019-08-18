News

Abeer makes Kunal marry Kuhu rejecting Meenakshi's request in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

18 Aug 2019 10:25 AM

MUMBAI: In the daily TV Serial Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Kunal and Kuhu will finally be getting married.

In the upcoming grand galore of Kunal and Kuhu's wedding, Meenakshi will compel Kunal to elope before marriage

Meenakshi doesn't want Kunal to marry Kuhu that she orders Kunal to escape while Kunal also follows her words.

However, Parul reveals the same to Abeer and Abeer swears to bring Kunal back before it gets too late.

Kuhu gets worried and tensed when the baarat goes late while she also misses Mishti.

Further Abeer will finally meet Kunal and will convince him to return.                         

Abeer makes Kunal understand while Nanu also support Abeer.

Kunal finally agrees to return that Abeer starts questioning the reason behind eloping from wedding.

However, Kunal hides the truth, Abeer finally brings Kunal back to get him married to Kuhu.

Abeer rejects Meenakshi's request and manages to convince Kunal.

Let see if Kunal and Kuhu will get married successfully.

