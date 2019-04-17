News

Abeer makes Meenakshi apologize to Mishti and Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is doing well for itself, and audiences love the storyline.

Abeer apologizes to Meenakshi for accusing her wrongly, as Masi takes all the blame on herself.

However, Meenakshi was responsible for calling the police. Masi saved her. Now, Nanaji and Kunal go to the Maheshwari house.

Both of them apologize to the Maheshwari family, especially Mishti and Kuhu, as they were falsely accused.

Then, Abeer tells Meenakshi that Nanaji and Kunal were wrong in apologizing and that she should apologize to them instead.

Abeer thus makes Meenakshi apologize to the Maheshwaris, including Mishti and Kuhu.
