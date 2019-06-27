Abeer makes Mishti jealous in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer has realized his love for Mishti and now intends to make Mishti jealous so that she also realizes her feelings.



In the upcoming episode, Abeer is uniting Kunal and Kuhu. Nanu tells him to find a way to express his love.



Abeer then decides to find out whether Mishti feels the same way about him and makes a plan with Nanu.



Mishti is getting ready and asks Abeer for some help. Meanwhile, as per the plan, Abeer gets a call from Nanu and he mentions that he is taking a girl out, which makes Mishti jealous.



Mishti questions Abeer about whom he is talking to. She says that she also sings well and can perform with him and that he doesn't need to ask another girl for help.



Abeer is happy to see Mishti's jealousy, and it will be interesting to see if Mishiti realizes that she also loves him.



Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It highlights the perspective of today's generation about arranged marriages. The show is being loved for its talented cast and the chemistry between the main and parallel leads (Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, and Kaveri Priyam).