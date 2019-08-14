News

Abeer proposes to Mishti in DDLJ style in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

14 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Abeer and Mishti will finally unite in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

We have seen that Meenakshi forces Mishti to expose Kuhu in front of everyone.

A helpless Mishti then takes a big step and decides to leave the city.

Mishti reaches the airport to avoid creating any problems in Kunal and Kuhu's marriage.

However, before she can leave, Abeer comes dressed up as a groom.

He goes down on his knees and proposes to Mishti.

Mishti gets emotional and teary eyed on seeing this.
Finally, the couple confesses their feeling. However, how will they convince their families?

