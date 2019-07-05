Abeer stuck in deadly cyclone in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer has realized his feelings for Mishti and now wants Mishti to realize her love for him. Thus, he tries to make her jealous, which works in his favour. Viewers will soon see their love blossom on the show.



Meanwhile, a deadly tragedy hits Abeer as he gets stuck in a deadly cyclone.



Shockingly, a cyclone hits Gujarat, and Abeer is stuck in his car in the storm.



The family is unaware of the accident, and Mishti gets restless and worried when she hears about the cyclone news. She tries contacting Abeer but fails.



Moreover, Abir is injured and subsequently hospitalized.



Mishti meet Abeer in the hospital and realizes her love for him. How will their relationship progress?



Stay tuned to know.



Meanwhile, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It highlights the perspective of today's generation about arranged marriages. The show is being loved for its talented cast and the chemistry between the main and parallel leads (Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, and Kaveri Priyam).