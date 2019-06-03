Abeer's first attempt of love for Mishti goes in vain in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Abeer’s feeling for Mishti is increasing and on the other hand Mishti is also confused with her feelings when it comes to Kunal, and Meenakshi is planning and plotting so that she can break Kunal and Mishti’s relationship.

In the upcoming episode here Abeer is back with a mission to express his love for Mishti. Finally, Abeer as comes to know that Mishti likes him but he has not realized it and he is all set to make the first attempt towards her.

Abeer gets the support from Nanu as he knows that Abeer loves Mishti and that Kunal and Mishit’s relationship is not so good.

Now Abeer decides to tell his feelings for Mishti by writing it in a diary, and he hands over the diary to Mishti but she doesn’t read it and his first attempt goes in vain.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Abeer will express his feelings of love for Mishti.