Abeer's huge accusation against Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jun 2019 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Abeer has returned home for Mishti. After learning about everything that happened before the engagement ceremony, Abeer feels bad for Mishti.

Abeer knows how painful it was for Mishti to hear what Naman had done in the past. He knows that Naman had ruined her life.

Abeer now gets a clue that it was Meenakshi who made all this happen and that she had conspired against Mishti.

Abeer thus rebels against Meenakshi for Mishti and accuses her of snatching everything from everyone.

Abeer says that Meenakshi snatched his father from him and that she is now trying to ruin Mishti's life by telling the truth about her father to her.
It will be interesting to see what unfolds next in the show.

