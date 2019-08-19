Abeer tries to make Parul reveal truth in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase a shocking twist.



It was earlier seen that Kunal runs away from the house on the wedding day, while Meenakshi is the real mastermind behind the same.



Abeer tries to get his answers from Parul herself.



Parul recalls Kunal and Meenakshi’s bitter words and chooses to keep quiet.



Abeer is very well aware that Parul knows the truth.



Abeer informs Parul about Kuhu’s suicide attempt in the past and tries to get an answer from her.



Will he succeed in making her reveal the truth?