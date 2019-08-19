News

Abeer tries to make Parul reveal truth in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase a shocking twist.

It was earlier seen that Kunal runs away from the house on the wedding day, while Meenakshi is the real mastermind behind the same.

Abeer tries to get his answers from Parul herself.

Parul recalls Kunal and Meenakshi’s bitter words and chooses to keep quiet.

Abeer is very well aware that Parul knows the truth.

Abeer informs Parul about Kuhu’s suicide attempt in the past and tries to get an answer from her.

Will he succeed in making her reveal the truth?

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh...

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days