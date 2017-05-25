Hot Downloads

Tv News
News

Abhaas Mehta- the antagonist in Colors’ Maha Kaali

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 May 2017 06:53 PM

Handsome and brawny actor Abhaas Mehta is set to make his comeback on TV.

The actor, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas, has been roped in for Colors’ upcoming mythological drama Maha Kaali.  

As per our sources, Abhaas will portray the character of a demon, who would fight against Kaali.

We buzzed Abhaas but he remained unavailable to comment.

Tellychakkar.com has exclusively reported about the Maha Kaali cast starring Pooja Sharma in lead role, and other actors like Nikita Sharma, Falaq Naaz, Kanan Malhotra and Nikhil Arya also part of the project.

The show is expected to launch sometime in July. It will be a biweekly, and tentatively air at the 7 pm time slot.

Checkout this deadly picture of Abhaas donned for the show.

We wish Abhaas and the entire team of Kaali good luck!

