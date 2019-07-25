Abhay Deol to play an army officer in THIS web show

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who acted in films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Dev.D and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is set to play an army officer in Hotstar’s next web show on Indo-China war.

According to PeepingMoon.com’s source, "The show will showcase the lives of soldiers. Interestingly, the makers have locked Abhay Deol as the protagonist. The shooting of the show will commence from September end and the show is tentatively slated to release in mid -December. The title of the show is not locked as of now. The final leg of casting will be done by August and the shoot will commence from September onwards.”

Abhay is known for being selective with his offers. He recently made his debut with Netflix’s original film, Chopsticks. He was seen playing the role of a con man in the project.