News

Abhay Deol to play an army officer in THIS web show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 03:17 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who acted in films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Dev.D and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is set to play an army officer in Hotstar’s next web show on Indo-China war.

According to PeepingMoon.com’s source, "The show will showcase the lives of soldiers. Interestingly, the makers have locked Abhay Deol as the protagonist. The shooting of the show will commence from September end and the show is tentatively slated to release in mid -December. The title of the show is not locked as of now. The final leg of casting will be done by August and the shoot will commence from September onwards.”

Abhay is known for being selective with his offers. He recently made his debut with Netflix’s original film, Chopsticks. He was seen playing the role of a con man in the project.

 

Tags > Abhay Deol, web show, Netflix’s original film, TellyChakkar, Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla

past seven days