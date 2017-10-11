The recent episodes of Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) has already narrated how Abhay has vowed to shake up the Oberoi foundation. All he wants is to destroy the Oberoi’s. Here, we also found out the actual relationship Tanya (Pratibha Tiwari) and Abhay (Avinash Mishra) share.

Now the upcoming episodes will bring forth some major revelations in the form of a secret about the Kalyani Mills fire which took place 25 years ago. Abhay entered as a positive character and gradually shifted shades where some dark truths are about to spill keeping the audience glued to their TV screens.

The show will now highlight Abhay’s real motive of hating the Oberois’ and how the Kalyani Mills fire incident was a major secret Tej, Shakti, Jhanvi and Pinky kept between themselves. While Shivay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will unite to find out the truth behind the fire, a major revelation will come to fore with Abhay declaring himself as an Oberoi!

What is the motive of Abhay?

