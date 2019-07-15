Abhi to abandon Rhea in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of KumKum Bhagya is high on drama as Abhi and Pragya still haven’t met and their daughters seem to be on loggerheads. Rhea wants to destroy Prachi at any cost and she seems to go to any extent for the same.

In the upcoming episode, Rhea and her friends trap Prachi in drug scandal while Rhea also calls Police to get Prachi arrested.

But shockingly, Rhea's father Abhi himself fails Rhea's plan when he defends Prachi. Abhi moreover gets himself arrested to prove Prachi innocent.

And this leaves Rhea furious in anger to hell.

And now Rhea gets stuck in this bitter situation as Abhi takes this extreme step.

Abhi is doing all this to find out the real culprit and who has trapped Prachi in all this.

It will be exciting to watch what Abhi will do after knowing Rhea's hand in trapping Prachi.

Will Abhi disown Rhea this time after her uncounted conspiracies against Prachi?