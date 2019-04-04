News

Abhi and Pragya’s hit-and-miss moment in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya is up for high-voltage drama and twists.

Rhea and Aliya’s evil plan makes Prachi land behind bars, and things have turned worse for her.

Prachi calls her mother Pragya for help, but before she reaches, Abhi goes to the police station and bails Prachi out.

Abhi apologizes to Prachi and even asks her to come home with him. He assures that he will make Rhea apologize to her.

While Abhi goes to complete the other formalities, Pragya comes and takes Prachi from there.

Abhi and Pragya have a hit-and-miss moment again. They don’t seee each other but feel one another’s presence.

It will be interesting to see until when Abhi and Pragya are able to stay from each other.
past seven days