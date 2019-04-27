News

Abhi and Pragya's hit-and-miss moment in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2019 07:23 PM

The upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya will see Prachi and Rhea becoming the connecting link between Abhi and Pragya.

Abhi and Rhea come to meet Prachi and her mother but fail to meet her, while Abhi is unaware of Prachi’s mother being Pragya.

Pragya and Abhi both feel each other's presence but eventually fail to see one another.

The viewers will now get to see Prachi and Rhea coming close to each other as friends. After Pragya saved Rhea from the murder charges and bailed her out of jail, Rhea befriends Prachi. Moreover, Pragya reminds her of her own mother. Prachi and Rhea form a good relationship, and the duo will soon unite Abhi and Pragya.

It will be interesting to see how this unfolds in the show.

