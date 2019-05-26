News

Abhi confesses his love to Pragya in KumKum Bhagya

26 May 2019

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya is gearing up for new twists and drama. Pragya and Abhi's destiny brings them together after 20 years.

Pragya has a deadly accident, and Abhi picks Pragya in his arms to rush her to the hospital.

The situation seems to get worse as Pragya's health deteriorates.

Abhi is shattered as Pragya is losing her breath.

He thus Abhi confesses his feelings of love to Pragya and apologizes for the 20 years of separation.

