Abhi decides to meet Prachi’s mother Pragya in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of KumKum Bhagya is high on drama as Abhi and Pragya haven’t met as yet and they have missed each other, and the differences between them are haven’t yet solved.

In the upcoming episode, Abhi will decide to meet Prachi’s mother Pragya and he will make a plan to patch up things amid Rhea and Prachi.

Abhi is unaware that Prachi’s mother is Pragya and goes to meet her although Pragya is worried to know this.

Pragya is confused in her thoughts whether she really wants Abhi to find out if she is Prachi’s mother as she doesn’t know how Abhi will react to this.

It will be interesting to see how Abhi will react when he comes to know that Prachi’s mother is none other than Pragya.