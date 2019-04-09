Abhi fills Pragya’s hairline in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Dadi is seen requesting the lord to send Pragya back to Abhi.



Abhi and Dadi are in a temple where Dadi is inside praying and Abhi is on the steps talking on the phone.



Pragya too makes her entry in the same temple. By mistake, Abhi's hand hits someone’s plate.



The plate is thrown in the air, and the kumkum from it falls on Pragya’s face and fills her hairline.



Pragya offers her prayers, and Dadi sees her.



Dadi calls Abhi and informs him that she saw Pragya. She asks him to stop her.



Abhi stops a lady, but unfortunately, she is not Pragya.



It will be interesting to see if Abhi and Pragya meet post the leap in the show.