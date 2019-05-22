Abhi to gain consciousness and go in search of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya meet each other accidentally in a building that is under construction. Suddenly, bamboos start falling on them. Abhi tries to protect Pragya by shielding her from the bamboos. Pragya sees Abhi’s concern for her even after 20 years. Abhi holds her closer and hugs her. Pragya recalls Abhi's past words and turns to go. Abhi tries to stop her, but a few stones fall on his head. He falls down and is unconscious.

Abhi is badly injured, and Pragya takes him to the hospital. However, she does not wait after getting him admitted.

Abhi soon gains consciousness and asks for Pragya. He decides to search for her, but he does not tell his family about this.

It will be interesting to see if Abhi finds Pragya and what he does next.