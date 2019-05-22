News

Abhi to gain consciousness and go in search of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2019 03:07 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of  Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya meet each other accidentally in a building that is under construction. Suddenly, bamboos start falling on them. Abhi tries to protect Pragya by shielding her from the bamboos. Pragya sees Abhi’s concern for her even after 20 years. Abhi holds her closer and hugs her. Pragya recalls Abhi's past words and turns to go. Abhi tries to stop her, but a few stones fall on his head. He falls down and is unconscious.

Abhi is badly injured, and Pragya takes him to the hospital. However, she does not wait after getting him admitted.

Abhi soon gains consciousness and asks for Pragya. He decides to search for her, but he does not tell his family about this.

It will be interesting to see if Abhi finds Pragya and what he does next.

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya, Abhi, 20 years, consciousness, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days