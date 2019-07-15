Abhi to get arrested along with Prachi to flop Rhea’s evil plan in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of KumKum Bhagya is high on drama as Abhi and Pragya are still haven’t met and their daughters seem to be on loggerheads. Where Rhea wants to destroy Prachi at any cost and she seems to go to any extent for the same.

In the upcoming episode during Purab and Alia’s wedding anniversary the police will arrive to arrest Prachi in a drug scandal case.

The real mastermind behind this conspiracy is none other than Rhea that shocking her conspiracy backfires to her when Abhi defends Prachi.

Prachi knows that she is innocent, and she will request Abhi to help her. Abhi also trusts Prachi and her Mom's upbringing that he supports Prachi's innocence.

The police warn Abhi that they will arrest him also, if he doesn’t allow them to arrest Prachi.

And Abhi does get arrested in order to save Prachi.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea will learn from the mistake or no.