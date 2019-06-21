News

Abhi kidnapped turns, angry young man, to save Prachi in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track KumKum Bhagya is high on drama as Abhi and Pragya haven’t met and on the other hand, their children are also not getting along.

Evils Rohit and Sudhir have kidnapped Prachi and now Abhi has turned a target for them.

On the other hand, Pragya is in a deadly situation as she is forced to kill CM Vasudha in return of her daughter Prachi’s life.

But very soon Abhi took will get kidnapped and will find Prachi trapped amid goons captivity.

Abhi will thus manage to cut the rope and will fight the deadly goons.

In the meantime, Ranbir and Rhea too will reach there to rescue Prachi and Abhi.

It is going to be very interesting to watch how Abhi will save his lady love Pragya and his daughter.

past seven days